Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 31.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 86,245 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $14,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in JD.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JD.com by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 6.8% during the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in JD.com by 7.2% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 4.1% during the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com stock opened at $76.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.04. The stock has a market cap of $102.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.74. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. CLSA reduced their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, DZ Bank cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.45.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.