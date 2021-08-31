Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,037 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,515 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.0% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.1% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $69,958,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $164.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.09 and a 200-day moving average of $156.15. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $130.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

