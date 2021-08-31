Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Makes New $10.45 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 171,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,446,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 26,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.10. 2,000,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,253. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $64.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.73 and a 200 day moving average of $60.30.

