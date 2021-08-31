Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.91. 4,227,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,326,876. The company has a market cap of $176.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

