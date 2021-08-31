Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148,500 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $23,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.59. 3,490,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,605. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.75. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $47.81.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

