Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.72, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lizhi had a negative return on equity of 67.36% and a negative net margin of 6.42%.

LIZI stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.38. 85,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.28 million, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.27. Lizhi has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lizhi stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) by 6,488.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Lizhi worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

