Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.72, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 67.36%.

LIZI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.57. 28,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.27. Lizhi has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $16.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lizhi stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) by 6,488.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Lizhi worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

