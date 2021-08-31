Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Cowen

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LTHM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.58.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $25.13 on Monday. Livent has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,764,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,919,000 after acquiring an additional 672,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,572 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,270,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,610,000 after acquiring an additional 514,927 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Livent by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Livent by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,930,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,390,000 after purchasing an additional 285,839 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

