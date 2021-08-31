Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Receives $20.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.92.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Livent by 0.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 148,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,936,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth $11,952,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Livent by 8.0% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Livent by 44.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,884,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,475,000 after acquiring an additional 582,130 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LTHM stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $24.99. The stock had a trading volume of 22,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26. Livent has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.15.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Livent will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

