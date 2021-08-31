Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 1,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $45,997.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,971.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard R. Green sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $119,013.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,952 shares in the company, valued at $222,576.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,475 shares of company stock worth $2,358,277 in the last 90 days. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 99,348 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 282,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 58,658 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.75. The company had a trading volume of 46,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,799. Liberty Global has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

