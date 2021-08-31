Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the July 29th total of 934,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 996,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.30 to $1.15 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of USA opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $9.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USA. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 8,178 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

