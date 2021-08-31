Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the July 29th total of 934,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 996,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.30 to $1.15 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USA opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $9.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,825,255 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,540,000 after acquiring an additional 71,729 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,716,000 after purchasing an additional 557,382 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 917,226 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 178,900 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 913,862 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 86,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 514,744 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 182,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.