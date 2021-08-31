Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.56

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.56 and last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 35380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,840,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,985,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,621 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,090,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,774,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,211 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 288.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,116 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

