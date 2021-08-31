Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $306,000 Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INSP. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 805.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 649,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,540,000 after acquiring an additional 578,156 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,283,000 after buying an additional 393,016 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,025,000 after buying an additional 222,043 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 643,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,132,000 after buying an additional 115,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 2,363.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 110,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,943,000 after buying an additional 106,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.67.

In other news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $222.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.70. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $110.06 and a one year high of $252.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.06 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.22.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

