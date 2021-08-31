Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,015 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prudential Bancorp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,367 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 15,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,090 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

PBIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

PBIP opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. Prudential Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $115.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.06.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Prudential Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

