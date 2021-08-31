Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,742 Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 73,004 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,687,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,916,000 after acquiring an additional 415,192 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,671 shares during the period. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

