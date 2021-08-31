Legato Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1,513.2% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,610,000. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GDEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $48.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $292.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.67 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $992,274.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 260,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,806,547.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 11,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $597,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,580 shares of company stock worth $2,863,363 in the last ninety days. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

