LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Short Interest Update

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the July 29th total of 117,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on LCNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LCNB in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

LCNB stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $17.51. 745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,359. LCNB has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $218.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 26.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. LCNB’s payout ratio is 49.03%.

In related news, EVP Michael Robert Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $25,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,829.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 72.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of LCNB by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

