Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Down to $51.29

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.29, but opened at $50.25. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $51.70, with a volume of 2,809 shares trading hands.

LPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

The firm has a market cap of $818.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 4.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.06.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 2.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 49.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after buying an additional 88,591 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 6.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 1,900.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $885,000. 37.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

