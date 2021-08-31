Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

LDSCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

LDSCY stock remained flat at $$10.29 during trading on Thursday. 572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4666 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.56%.

About Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

