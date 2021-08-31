Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,049 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $10,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,074,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LH opened at $303.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $171.18 and a 1 year high of $307.53.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LH. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.07.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

