L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Short Interest Update

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, an increase of 62.9% from the July 29th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 619.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,674 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 399,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 54,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

FSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of L.B. Foster from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of L.B. Foster from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of FSTR stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.05. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment comprises of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

