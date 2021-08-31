Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Stock Position Increased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 563,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 28,113 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Koppers were worth $18,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KOP. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Koppers by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 12,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 394.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 181,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Koppers by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

KOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Koppers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE KOP opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.29. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $696.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.02.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

