Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CEO Jeffrey Niew Sells 121,396 Shares of Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

KN opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Knowles by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 69,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

