Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will report $3.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.95 billion and the highest is $3.44 billion. Kinder Morgan reported sales of $2.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year sales of $14.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $15.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.31 billion to $13.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMI. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

KMI traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.25. 92,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,346,977. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,294,991,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329,607 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,982,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 727.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,484,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,914 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

