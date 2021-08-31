Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Short Interest Down 40.3% in August

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,380,000 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the July 29th total of 30,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

KIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.6% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 343,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth $27,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KIM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,346,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,306,531. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.39. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

