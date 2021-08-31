Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Short Interest Down 18.2% in August

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 184,300 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the July 29th total of 225,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Khiron Life Sciences stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37. Khiron Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.62.
Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile
