Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Short Interest Down 18.2% in August

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 184,300 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the July 29th total of 225,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Khiron Life Sciences stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37. Khiron Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.62.

Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is a vertically integrated medical and consumer packaged goods (CPG) cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and operational activities in Europe and North America. It provides medical cannabis in Colombia and focuses on the cultivation, production, international export, domestic distribution and sale of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) medical cannabis products.

