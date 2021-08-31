KeyCorp Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $76.61 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $65.32 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.24 and its 200-day moving average is $87.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 437 shares in the company, valued at $39,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,153,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,922.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,020 shares during the last quarter. Aravt Global LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,446,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

