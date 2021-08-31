Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Down 19.5% in August

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the July 29th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ KEQU traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69. Kewaunee Scientific has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The technology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.71 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 10.0% in the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 123,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kewaunee Scientific from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

