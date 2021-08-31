Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €775.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €775.00 ($911.76) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) price target on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €815.00 ($958.82) target price on Kering in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €793.00 ($932.94) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) target price on Kering in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €804.27 ($946.20).

Shares of EPA KER opened at €671.60 ($790.12) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €738.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €675.39. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

