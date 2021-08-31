KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 188,000 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the July 29th total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 67.1 days.

KBC Group stock remained flat at $$84.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. 79 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.17. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $85.50.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

