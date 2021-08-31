KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 188,000 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the July 29th total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 67.1 days.
KBC Group stock remained flat at $$84.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. 79 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.17. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $85.50.
