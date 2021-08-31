KARMA Price Hits $0.0076 on Top Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 313.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. During the last week, KARMA has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One KARMA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. KARMA has a market cap of $41.27 million and $114.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006043 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00060907 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

