Karen Blasing Sells 2,000 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $554,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $442,860.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.42, for a total transaction of $446,840.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total transaction of $432,500.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $377,780.00.

ZS stock traded up $4.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $278.17. 1,489,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,380. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.34 and a twelve month high of $279.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.18.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $864,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 667.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,783 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 338.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zscaler by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at about $8,799,000. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

