Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KALA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.41.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,169.09% and a negative return on equity of 125.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 32,265 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

