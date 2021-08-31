Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,000.00

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and last traded at GBX 1,991.96 ($26.03), with a volume of 15217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,983 ($25.91).

A number of analysts have commented on KNOS shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,685 ($22.01) to GBX 1,515 ($19.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,671.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,517.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78.

In related news, insider Paul Gannon sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,801 ($23.53), for a total transaction of £3,602,000 ($4,706,036.06). Also, insider Richard McCann sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,883 ($24.60), for a total transaction of £941,500 ($1,230,075.78).

Kainos Group Company Profile (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

