JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Reaches New 52-Week High at $821.98

Shares of JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 821.98 ($10.74) and last traded at GBX 821.98 ($10.74), with a volume of 13073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 810.50 ($10.59).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 766.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 739.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 38.91 and a quick ratio of 37.17. The stock has a market cap of £638.13 million and a PE ratio of 2.79.

About JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

