Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,957 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,394,000 after buying an additional 1,851,609 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,487,000 after buying an additional 1,685,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $191,090,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $174.24. 49,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,174,106. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.18 and a 200 day moving average of $166.61. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $458.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

