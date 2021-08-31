JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. JFrog reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JFrog.

Get JFrog alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FROG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 75.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in JFrog by 213.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in JFrog in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in JFrog by 531.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in JFrog by 31.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

FROG traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.45. 27,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,330. JFrog has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $95.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.90.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JFrog (FROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.