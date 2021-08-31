Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SPCE. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.69.

SPCE stock opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $120,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 208.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

