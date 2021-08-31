Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Update

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the July 29th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JAPAY stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63. Japan Tobacco has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Japan Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

