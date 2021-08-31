Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Update

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the July 29th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JAPAY stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63. Japan Tobacco has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Japan Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

