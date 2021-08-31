J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 5,209 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 971.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 147,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,674,000 after acquiring an additional 133,435 shares during the period.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $151.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.13. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $97.38 and a twelve month high of $191.13.

