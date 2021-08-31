J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,598 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.81.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

