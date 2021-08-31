J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Chevron by 8.1% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 33.9% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $98.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.57. The company has a market cap of $190.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

