J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $33,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $350.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

