J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 45,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 163,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,242,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 191,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000.

Shares of MDYV opened at $69.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day moving average is $67.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.22 and a 12-month high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

