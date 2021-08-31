Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Isos Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ISOS) rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 3,038 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 167,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Isos Acquisition stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Isos Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ISOS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

