iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at $62,000.

IYH opened at $293.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.15. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.85 and a fifty-two week high of $295.49.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

