iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.60. 161,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248,646. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.32. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.