iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,966,000 after purchasing an additional 334,968 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,043,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,869,000 after acquiring an additional 74,529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,089,000 after acquiring an additional 145,179 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,301,000 after acquiring an additional 486,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,622,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,155,000 after acquiring an additional 182,059 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.21. The company had a trading volume of 17,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,225. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.20 and a 1-year high of $152.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.82 and a 200-day moving average of $145.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

