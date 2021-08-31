iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000.

IVV traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $453.48. The company had a trading volume of 189,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,584. The company has a fifty day moving average of $439.48 and a 200-day moving average of $419.07. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $455.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

